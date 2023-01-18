NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases 382 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 756.3% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $121.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.49 and a fifty-two week high of $127.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.