NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRVL. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,637,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.92.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,528.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of -256.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

