NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,113 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.43.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $256.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.70 and its 200 day moving average is $239.91. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $291.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total value of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

