NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3,875.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 46.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Trading Up 0.4 %

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $80.69 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $61.67 and a 12-month high of $82.86. The stock has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 28.19%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

