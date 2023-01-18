NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,418 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,418 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,818,000. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,237,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after purchasing an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IJS opened at $98.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.