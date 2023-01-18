NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $256.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

