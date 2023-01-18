NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $470.99 on Wednesday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $299.59 and a fifty-two week high of $717.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $449.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $429.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.59.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

