NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,217 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.0 %

CMCSA opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $51.62.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

