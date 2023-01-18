NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $23.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.36.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James began coverage on NOV in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $106,002.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,872.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac H. Joseph sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total value of $56,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 190,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,340,212.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

NOV Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of NOV by 288.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NOV by 52.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 785.93 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. NOV has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.18.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s payout ratio is presently 666.89%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

