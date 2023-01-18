NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $40.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NRG opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.06. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NRG Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in NRG Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 54,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 3.7% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

