NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.79. The consensus estimate for NXP Semiconductors’ current full-year earnings is $12.95 per share.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $170.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.20. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $221.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,809,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,228,439,000 after acquiring an additional 456,733 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,353,534 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744,875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,891,666 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,467,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,396,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,386,060,000 after buying an additional 159,410 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

