Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.38. The stock has a market cap of $42.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.62. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $2.10.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. ( NASDAQ:NYMX Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 109,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Nymox Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

