Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $30.28

Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.28 and traded as high as $34.11. Ocwen Financial shares last traded at $33.89, with a volume of 512 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on OCN shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Ocwen Financial Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 18.74, a current ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The company has a market capitalization of $262.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocwen Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Ocwen Financial by 82.7% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ocwen Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ocwen Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.
About Ocwen Financial
Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.
Featured Articles
