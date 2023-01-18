Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.
Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
