Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ OVBC opened at $26.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $124.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. Ohio Valley Banc has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $32.49.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

