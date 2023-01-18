Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $8,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 131.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 623.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Omnicom Group to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Price Performance

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $92,027.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,297.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.21.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

