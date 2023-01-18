OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
OCX stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.
OncoCyte Company Profile
