OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 4.3%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.71. 2,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Several research firms have recently commented on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

OPAL Fuels Stock Up 5.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56.

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,639,076 shares in the company, valued at $53,091,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,639,076 shares in the company, valued at $53,091,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $84,000.

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

