OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Trading Down 4.3%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.71. 2,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 52,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.
Several research firms have recently commented on OPAL. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on OPAL Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded OPAL Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.56.
In other OPAL Fuels news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,639,076 shares in the company, valued at $53,091,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $13,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,639,076 shares in the company, valued at $53,091,578.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Gilbert Maurer purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $1,297,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $14,904,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $10,834,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter valued at $84,000.
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
