Oppenheimer Comments on TuSimple Holdings Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSP)

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of TuSimple in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TuSimple’s current full-year earnings is ($2.04) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on TuSimple from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut TuSimple from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut TuSimple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TuSimple from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.62.

Shares of NASDAQ TSP opened at $2.18 on Monday. TuSimple has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $489.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.73.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 36.09% and a negative net margin of 4,697.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TuSimple by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TuSimple by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in TuSimple by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in TuSimple by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

