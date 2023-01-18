Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter worth about $466,000. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $571.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.48 and a twelve month high of $612.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $578.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.25.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.19 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 60.31%. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 29.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 14,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.53, for a total value of $8,621,241.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,438,914.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $485.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $591.00.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.