Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

BorgWarner Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $49.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

