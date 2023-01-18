Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

