Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Snap-on by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $245.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $250.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.38. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $835,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 31,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.79, for a total transaction of $7,382,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,012,669.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,166 shares of company stock worth $11,337,057. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

