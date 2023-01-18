Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $418.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $84.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 422.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $418.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.00.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,842,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

