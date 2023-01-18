Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.41 Million Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 12,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 65,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.21.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

