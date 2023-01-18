Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Fastenal Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day moving average is $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts bought 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.58 per share, with a total value of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

Further Reading

