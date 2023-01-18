Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $4.92 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in Republic Services by 11.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $125.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.07 and a 200-day moving average of $135.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.88.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.