Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.15 Million Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $5,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 96.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $154.90 on Wednesday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $124.43 and a one year high of $214.33. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average of $150.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 18.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

