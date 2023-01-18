Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.23 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

Insider Activity

Stryker Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock worth $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $279.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 46.66%.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.