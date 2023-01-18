Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 49.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth about $838,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 37.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $195.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $201.51. The company has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.