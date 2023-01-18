Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 403,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,178,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 71.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,686,000 after buying an additional 54,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.51. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.38 and a 1 year high of $134.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ARW. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.
Arrow Electronics Profile
Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.
