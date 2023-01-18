Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,756 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,643.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,405,249. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.51. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.69 and a twelve month high of $83.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

