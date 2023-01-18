Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,151 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.43.

Insider Activity at ResMed

ResMed Stock Up 3.3 %

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total transaction of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,412,922.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.83, for a total transaction of $1,077,650.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,654 shares in the company, valued at $93,334,682.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,051 shares of company stock worth $10,835,359. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed stock opened at $225.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $262.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.75 and its 200 day moving average is $222.65. The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

