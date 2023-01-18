Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,223 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,027.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,036,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.98. The company has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 57.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,887 shares of company stock worth $5,349,127. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

