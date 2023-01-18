Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,753 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $127,786,000 after acquiring an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,703,000 after acquiring an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,350,000 after acquiring an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIG opened at $75.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $24.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.27. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

