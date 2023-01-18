Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,804 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,804 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $78.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

