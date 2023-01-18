Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 915 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $314.58 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.75 and a 200 day moving average of $282.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $333.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 37.27%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.33.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 858,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

See Also

