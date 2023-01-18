Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABC. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.25.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $164.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.94 and a one year high of $174.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,269,033 shares of company stock worth $3,042,164,927. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

