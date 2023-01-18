Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CAG opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.70.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Stories

