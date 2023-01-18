Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Down 11.4 %

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $1.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Organovo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Organovo stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.17% of Organovo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Organovo

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

