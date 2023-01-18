Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.61. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,308 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Origin Agritech Stock Up 3.2 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.
About Origin Agritech
Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.
