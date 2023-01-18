Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.50

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.50 and traded as high as $9.61. Origin Agritech shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,308 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Origin Agritech Stock Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Origin Agritech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Origin Agritech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Origin Agritech in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Origin Agritech in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.