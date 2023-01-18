Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 328.57% from the company’s previous close.

Orla Mining stock opened at C$1.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. Orla Mining has a one year low of C$1.08 and a one year high of C$1.85. The stock has a market cap of C$250.90 million and a PE ratio of -22.95.

In related news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares in the company, valued at C($475,675.38). In related news, Director David Andrew Stephens sold 117,450 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total transaction of C$532,330.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns -104,950 shares in the company, valued at C($475,675.38). Also, Director Jean Robitaille sold 19,600 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$103,744.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,604,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,787,731.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,650 shares of company stock worth $2,173,377.

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

