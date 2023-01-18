PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Receives $35.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.41.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PD. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.82.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.11% and a negative return on equity of 47.15%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.77 million. Analysts predict that PagerDuty will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other PagerDuty news, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,497,856.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PagerDuty news, CRO Dave Justice sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $57,950.86. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 402,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,663,196.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $501,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,408 shares in the company, valued at $10,497,856.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,112 shares of company stock worth $1,833,147. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 15.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $389,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 18.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 14,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Further Reading

