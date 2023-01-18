Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 173.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 284.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 223.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 296,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $48,495,000 after buying an additional 204,643 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PANW stock opened at $142.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.83, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.31.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total value of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total transaction of $344,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares in the company, valued at $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 299,930 shares of company stock valued at $48,677,038 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

