Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.75 on Monday. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 8.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Park Aerospace by 6.2% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

