Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PKE opened at $13.75 on Monday. Park Aerospace has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. The stock has a market cap of $281.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.26 and a beta of 0.63.
Institutional Trading of Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
- Is Dividend King PPG Industries A Buy Before Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.