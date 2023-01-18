Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 118 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after acquiring an additional 40,087 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after acquiring an additional 149,420 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after acquiring an additional 27,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $490.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $519.33 and its 200-day moving average is $504.85. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $363.73 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

