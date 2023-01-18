Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 6,335 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Schlumberger by 7.8% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 51,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Schlumberger to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.