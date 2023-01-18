Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 255 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,843 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,787,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $305,545,000 after purchasing an additional 374,086 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 17,410.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 344,779 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 342,810 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 107.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after purchasing an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 833.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,677 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $54,456,000 after purchasing an additional 282,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 579,794 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,277,000 after purchasing an additional 227,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk Stock Performance

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,485.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock valued at $524,213. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.