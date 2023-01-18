Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,621 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 31,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of REM stock opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

