Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 6,335 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 44.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 29,555,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $931,195,000 after buying an additional 439,979 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after buying an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,314,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,404,000 after buying an additional 141,333 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,150,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,777,000 after buying an additional 158,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.12. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

