Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fastenal by 78.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 53.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 33.5% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Fastenal by 27.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $43.73 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help manufacture products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. Its products include cutting tools and metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage and packaging power, transmission and motors, tools and equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics and pneumatics, plumbing, lifting and rigging, raw materials, fleet and automotive, welding, office products and furniture, and janitorial supplies.

